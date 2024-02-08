Ganesh Acharya: My life began in a slum, but today I stand as a choreographer

Popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has made the who’s who of Bollywood dance to his steps, recalled his rags to riches journey in the industry. The choreographer said that the reason behind his success was his “quality” of work.

“My life began in a slum, but today I stand as a choreographer. I was the youngest choreographer in Bollywood, and the sole reason for this achievement was quality,” Acharya said during the Youth for Quality Bharat Festival.

The 52-year-old choreographer added that it was the presence of “quality” in him that enabled him to fulfill his “dreams”.

“It was the presence of quality within me that enabled me to fulfill my dreams. Cultivate quality within yourselves as well. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to connect with the Quality Bharat Mission, which adds to my happiness,” he said.

Apart from choreographing A-listers in Hindi cinema, Acharya has been feted with several honours.

He was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work on the 2013 songs ‘Hawan Kund’ from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and ‘Gori tu lath mar’ from the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

His latest work includes ‘What Jhumka?’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ and ‘Rom Rom’ from ‘Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’