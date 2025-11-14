Actor Govinda recently issued a public apology after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, made remarks about their family priest during a podcast appearance. Earlier this month, Govinda shared a video on Instagram Stories, acknowledging his wife’s comments and expressing regret. He also spoke warmly about their long-standing relationship with their priest, emphasizing his deep respect for the religious figure. However, in her latest YouTube vlog, Sunita clarified that she was not pleased with Govinda’s gesture and never wanted him to apologise for something she had said.

Addressing the controversy, Sunita said she had been hearing claims that she used inappropriate words, prompting Govinda to step in and apologise. She expressed her discomfort with this, explaining, “I did not like that at all because I would never want him to apologise in front of anyone because of me.” She emphasised that Govinda’s decision to fold his hands in apology—something he did out of respect—made her feel bad, as she believes he should never have to take responsibility for statements she makes on her own.

Sunita further clarified that she never mentioned anyone by name in her original comments. She explained that her words stemmed from personal experiences, and she spoke based on what she had encountered. Still, she acknowledged that her remarks may have unintentionally hurt religious sentiments. “If anyone felt bad, then I would like to offer my apologies to each and every guru ji,” she said, while reiterating that her intention was not to target any specific individual. She added that Govinda employs multiple priests, and therefore, she felt there was no need for him to clarify or defend anything on her behalf.

The disagreement stems from Sunita’s appearance on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, where the conversation touched upon fraudulent godmen. During the discussion, she commented, “There’s one like that in our house too,” a statement that quickly gained traction online. Her words sparked speculation and criticism, eventually leading to Govinda’s public apology in an attempt to resolve the matter amicably.

In her vlog, Sunita maintained that she stands by her experience but regrets if anyone’s faith was hurt. She made it clear that while she takes responsibility for her remarks, she does not want Govinda dragged into the controversy. Her message underlines both her respect for her husband and her desire to put an end to the misunderstanding, urging people to view her comments in the right context.