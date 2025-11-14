Ranveer  Singh  Calls  Deepika  Padukone  ‘Priceless’  After  Working  Together

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh—one of Bollywood’s most adored power couples—have delivered unforgettable performances across films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Their on-screen pairing has consistently sparked excitement, and most recently, the duo reunited for a global tourism campaign that has once again set the internet abuzz. The couple, who were last seen together in Singham Again, have now collaborated on the Experience Abu Dhabi campaign, with Deepika joining Ranveer as a brand ambassador for the Emirates.

In an exclusive conversation, Ranveer expresses his joy at working alongside his wife again. “I love working with Deepika. Our on-screen chemistry is so natural,” he shares warmly. “There’s an authenticity there that’s priceless. That really resonates with the audience.” His admiration is unmistakable, reflecting not just professional respect but also the deep bond they share off-screen.

For Indian travellers, Ranveer believes emotional connection is key. “They want stories and experiences that make them feel something at a soul level,” he explains. Their campaign taps into this sentiment by showcasing the couple exploring Abu Dhabi together—offering viewers a glimpse into moments filled with discovery, warmth and togetherness. With the two actors recently welcoming their daughter, Dua, in 2024, fans are especially delighted to see them bring this phase of their life into such meaningful work.

Reflecting on Deepika’s enthusiasm, Ranveer recalls how she would admire his earlier travel videos from Abu Dhabi. “She would be like, ‘It looks so amazing! I would love to see and experience it!’” he says. Getting to explore the destination with her, he adds, has been a truly special experience—one filled with many memorable moments rather than just one standout highlight. “The best part is we have only scratched the surface. There’s still so much more to do.”

Interestingly, the couple describe themselves as very different travellers. Ranveer admits that when he travels solo, his energy is “playful” and “full-throttle hype mode.” Deepika, on the other hand, brings a sense of calm. “There’s a grounding presence. She brings grace and poise that complements my energy,” he says. Together, they represent contrasting yet beautifully balanced travel personalities, discovering new experiences in the city as a team.

As Ranveer prepares for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar in December, fans remain thrilled to see the couple back in action—both on screen and in life—continuing to create memories that resonate with millions.