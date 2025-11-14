Shreya  Ghoshal’s  Cuttack  Show  Turns  Terrifying -Two Fans  Collapse,  Police  Rush  To  Control  Crowd!

A stampede-like situation unfolded late Thursday evening during the final day of the iconic Bali Yatra festival in Cuttack, Odisha, after an overwhelming crowd gathered to watch celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal perform live. What began as an eagerly awaited musical evening soon turned chaotic as thousands of attendees rushed toward the stage, leading to panic and disorder.

According to eyewitnesses, the crowd swelled rapidly the moment Shreya Ghoshal’s performance began. The pressure from all sides intensified, creating a crush-like environment near the stage. As people struggled to move and breathe, panic spread, causing many to run in different directions to escape the dense crowd. The sudden surge and commotion created a stampede-like situation, putting several attendees at risk.

Amid the chaos, two fans fainted. Preliminary reports suggest that they collapsed due to suffocation, excessive heat, and continuous pushing within the tightly packed crowd. Security personnel and police officers stationed at the venue immediately rushed to their aid. Both individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility, where they received prompt treatment. Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported so far.

As the situation escalated, senior police officials, including the Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, promptly reached the venue to take charge. They supervised crowd control measures, directed security teams, and ensured that the event could proceed safely. Under their guidance, authorities facilitated the gradual dispersal of the crowd to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Following the scare, the district administration appealed to festival-goers to remain calm and adhere to safety protocols during large gatherings. Officials urged the public to avoid pushing or rushing toward stages or performance zones, emphasizing that cooperation is essential for preventing accidents at high-attendance events like Bali Yatra.

For those unfamiliar, Shreya Ghoshal is one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed playback singers, celebrated for her melodious voice and versatility. Over the years, she has delivered numerous chart-topping hits, including Piya O Re Piya, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola, among many others. Her exceptional contribution to Indian music has earned her five National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

While the incident caused momentary panic, swift action by authorities ensured that the situation was brought under control, allowing the festivities to conclude without further harm.