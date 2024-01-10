Wednesday, January 10, 2024
BollywoodNews

‘Hanu Man’ premiere shows sold out in pre-booking

Superhero film ‘Hanu Man’ is reaching new heights as all the premiere shows of the film are sold out.

By Agency News Desk
‘Hanu Man’ premiere shows sold out in pre-booking
Hanu Man _ pic courtesy news agency

The anticipation among the audience for the upcoming superhero film ‘Hanu Man’ is reaching new heights as all the premiere shows of the film are sold out. The film, which stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, promises to add a new dimension to the superhero landscape of India.

The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, was in the making for over two years given the director’s attention to detail. The film’s narrative weaves seamlessly through Indian scriptures and mythology, introducing not just a superhero but an entire universe of characters rooted in the rich tapestry of India’s culture.

Varma’s passion project, driven by a desire to connect the modern audience with ancient tales, ignited a spark. The promise of a superhero born from Indian ethos, coupled with the prospect of unravelling unexplored facets of the nation’s mythology, became an irresistible draw. In response to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added for the next day.

Talking about the same, the director said: “The initial shows were met with thunderous applause. Word spread like wildfire, fueling the intrigue surrounding the film. The audience, hungry for a fresh take on the superhero genre has showered us with love and I can’t be more grateful.”

‘HanuMan’ is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 12.

Previous article
Hockey India announces 26-member men's team for South Africa Tour
Next article
Tanuj Virwani joins Sunny Leone as co-host on ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment