Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

Deepika Padukone is in attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. She is the first Indian star to be invited to the prestigious event.

The Academy Museum Gala is the second biggest stage after the Oscars which is organised by the same board.

Earlier this year Deepika was seen on the stage at the Oscars to present the Indian song act.

Deepika took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a dark purple velvet floor-sweeping gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look for the event with some sparkly diamonds.

On the work front, Deepika had a fabulous year with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. She will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Deepika also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

