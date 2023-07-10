scorecardresearch
‘Jawan’ ‘Prevue’: Karan Johar calls it ‘juggernaut of a blockbuster’, Sujoy Ghosh says ‘jhoomey jo jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming high-octane action thriller 'Jawan', which was unveiled on Monday, has created an instant frenzy amongst netizens.

By Agency News Desk
The highly anticipated ‘prevue’ of megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming high-octane action thriller ‘Jawan’, which was unveiled on Monday, has created an instant frenzy amongst netizens.

Presenting an all new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara, the ‘prevue’ is beaming with Atlee’s magic earning love and appreciation from the audience. Fighting with an army of women, it features Shah Rukh’s innate swag and high octane action by the entire star cast. It also gives a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

Hailing it as a ‘blockbuster’, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram story addressing his “bhai” (SRK): “ВНАI!!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can’t wait!!!” with red heart emojis.

Director Sujoy Ghosh shared glimpses of the ‘prevue’ and said: “Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer…. gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk”, and “tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…”

Actress Raashii Khanna commented: “Ufff!!!”, with fire and heart emoji.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

