Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, who earlier had quit Twitter, has joined the newly-launched social media platform Threads. The Dharma Productions head-honcho, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, interacted with his fans and conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything).

His followers threw several questions with regards to his sexuality, crush in the industry, regret and expectations at him, which the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director answered in a quirky manner.

Karan took to Threads and wrote: “AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!”

As the session opened, one user wrote to him: “You are gay, right?” Replying to the person, Karan said: “You’re interested?”

One user asked KJo about his biggest regret, to which the latter said: “I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am.”

During the session, KJo revealed his strength as being thick skinned to trolls. Another asked him: “Dharma and SRK collaboration happen in future? (sic)” to which Karan replied: “Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies.”

Karan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It is set against a grand backdrop of close-knit families and revolves around a quirky love story of two people from different communities.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
