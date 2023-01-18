scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor drops a major hint about her new project

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an action-filled post hinting at her new project.

By News Bureau

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an action-filled post hinting at her new project.

Kareena, who will next be seen next in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film, and Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’, shared a short video on Instagram while hinting at something new which she will announce on January 27.

In the clip, Kareena is seen dressed in black as she lands on the ground like lightning.

She captioned the video and wrote: “It’s not such a big secret, all you have to do is ask nicely. Landing on 27.01.2023 – Stay Tuned. Any guesses.”

The video reminded many fans of Kareena’s popular superhero movie ‘Ra.One’ alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about her work, Kareena will be seen next in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film, and Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese novel, ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’.

She will also be seen in ‘Crew’, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Entertainment Today

