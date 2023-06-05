scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan plays a virgin consumed by true love in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was unveiled on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was unveiled on Monday. The trailer shows Kartik’s character of a virgin, Satyaprem, who comes from a Gujarati background.

Satyaprem is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara’s character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

The almost three-minute long trailer pokes fun at the trend of making a hashtag out of the names of a soon to be married couple. The trailer follows the lead characters through several vibrant settings highlighting the Gujarati culture, breathtaking landscapes and features many punchlines directed at Kartik’s character’s desperation to get married.

It has several rib-tickling dialogues like Satya’s sister saying: “Arre Internet pe isko followers nahi milte, ladki kya milegi (He can’t get followers on the Internet forget about him getting a girl he could marry).”

Another highlight of the trailer is Kartik’s dialogue where he says: “Main virgin hoon, maine socha apni baaydi ke liye apne aap ko save kar ke rakhta hoon (I’m a virgin, I thought I’ll reserve myself for the my true love).”

All these instances make the trailer a family entertainer peppered with romance. However, the trailer changes the trajectory with the mention of a truth that will change the lives of both Satya and Katha.

Earlier, the makers had released the song ‘Naseeb Se’ from the film, a few bits of which can be heard in the trailer as well.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, and also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The film is set to debut in cinemas on June 29, 2023.

