Kartik Aaryan to soon romance Tripti Dimri

In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is set to star opposite the talented Tripti Dimri in the much-anticipated ‘Aashiqui 3’, a film co-helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Basu and visionary producer Bhushan Kumar. The project is slated to go into production in 2024, adding a new chapter to the iconic ‘Aashiqui’ franchise.

