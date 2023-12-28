Friday, December 29, 2023
Kartik Aaryan to soon romance Tripti Dimri

In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that Kartik Aaryan is set to star opposite the talented Tripti Dimri in the much-anticipated 'Aashiqui 3'

By Editorial Desk
Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri _ pics courtesy instagram

In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is set to star opposite the talented Tripti Dimri in the much-anticipated ‘Aashiqui 3’, a film co-helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Basu and visionary producer Bhushan Kumar. The project is slated to go into production in 2024, adding a new chapter to the iconic ‘Aashiqui’ franchise.

As per news reports, the exciting pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri for this romantic venture. Anurag Basu’s directorial expertise, coupled with Bhushan Kumar’s prolific production record, promises a compelling cinematic experience for audiences.

There are hints at the film being a significant collaboration, with the production scheduled to kick off in 2024. As fans eagerly anticipate the next installment in the beloved ‘Aashiqui’ series, the Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri pairing adds an extra layer of anticipation to the project. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly awaited Bollywood venture.

