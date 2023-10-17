scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif arrives in Patna to attend private event

By Agency News Desk

Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived Patna on Tuesday to participate in a private event here.

After reaching Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, she straight away went to a hotel in tight security. The actress was seen coming out the airport in a red dress.

As soon as people learnt about her arrival in Patna, a large crowd of fans assembled outside the airport to take a glimpse of the actress.

She will be attending a private event at Patna’s Kankarbagh locality on Wednesday.

–IANS

ajk/sha

