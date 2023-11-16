Khushali Kumar is on run from ghosts of her past in ‘Starfish’ trailer

The trailer for actress Khushali Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Starfish’ is out and it gives an insight into her curious world of underwater exploration, diving, and the ghosts of her past which haunt her.

Set in Europe, the actress who essays the role of Tara, a rebellious girl is heard saying: “Memories are weird, they are unpredictable. They are deep, as deep as the ocean, and that is my life.”

Throughout this scene, she is seen alongside a bunch of other professional divers, trying to unearth something. Then it cuts to her previous life where she falls in love with actor Ehan Bhatt’s character Neil, a free-spirited musician.

Diving into his world of music, he too hesitantly explores her world of diving and when he asks her about how she isn’t afraid of drowning, she coyly replies: “I’m afraid of the living, not the dead.”

Wandering around the beautiful sea-side, and the inner city, there are many bold shots of the couple making out and sharing a deep, and passionate romance.

Milind Soman makes a very brief appearance as a spiritual guru, where he is exuding pure George Clooney vibes. He tellsTara: “Everyone is in search for something. Love, lust, peace. We are always looking for something.”

Cutting to her life of constant party and sex, soon the trailer gets dark and violent as Tara is seen with her hands and face covered in blood. With a killing, the events of her past come to haunt her that she has been trying to escape all along.

But the past catches on to her, as her lover walks away from her and her curious past only reveals that she was ostracised by her family for her hedonistic lifestyle.

Showing an oil rig burning in flames, Tara is someone who has always been running from something, and all this time, she has been searching for something which may bring her peace of mind. Milind Soman’s character tells her again: “Tara, we don’t run from our mistakes. But rather we run from our truths. You don’t need to run anymore Tara.”

Cutting to scenes of the ocean, ‘Starfish’ looks like something truly intriguing as it boasts glamour, sex, emotion, romance, crime, and an engaging narrative which has multiple shades.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the film stars Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhatt, and Tushar Khanna. ‘Starfish’ will hit theatres on November 24, 2023.