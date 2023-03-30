scorecardresearch
Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

The first teaser of Maidaan is here on the release day of Bholaa.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story pic courtesy twitter
Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story pic courtesy twitter

The first teaser of Maidaan is here on the release day of Bholaa. Touted to be one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects to date, Maidaan is the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who created history and records for India such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match up to those accomplishments in the most played sport in the world, Football.

The teaser shows Ajay Devgn as football coach with a powerful dialogue, “AAj maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek”.

The film also stars Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

Check out Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story in Maidaan teaser below:

