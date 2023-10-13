Meezaan Jaffrey shakes a leg to father Javed Jaffrey’s iconic ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Actor Meezaan Jaffrey, who will be seen as a guest on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023’, grooves on his father Javed Jaffrey’s track ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’. The song is from the 1985 legal drama film ‘Meri Jung’ directed by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, A K Hangal, Iftekhar, Khushbu and Parikshit Sahni. This was Javed Jaffrey’s debut film.

The song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ is originally sung by Kishore Kumar, Javed Jaffrey, and S. Janaki.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. Now, every week the top 11 contestants are giving their best to impress the judges and the audience to win the singer of the week title.

While the show’s refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers are having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances week after week.

After Madhuri Dixit, Udit Narayan and Sunny Leone, this weekend, the audiences are in for a treat as Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafari, and Pearl V. Puri, along with the music director and composer Jeet Ganguly will be seen gracing the ‘Dosti Special’ episode.

After meeting Meezaan, judge Himesh Reshammiya was reminded of his father Javed and spoke about his performance in the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ from his debut movie and requested Meezaan to recreate the same on stage.

Talking about the same, Himesh said: “Your father is a great artiste and dancer Meezaan, when Javed Jaffrey ji performed in ‘Meri Jung’ to the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’, Hungama macha diya tha unhone. I think you would have that inbuilt dancing skill in you, but I want to ask, if you have it?”

To which Meezaan replied: “I think the audience can tell this better as I don’t know about it (he laughed).”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.