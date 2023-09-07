'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' teaser: Akshay Kumar is man on coalfield rescue mission

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser begins with a regular day at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal until a coal mine worker notices a leakage which eventually leads to flooding inside the coalfield with the workers getting trapped.

Akshay’s character rises to the occasion as he gives pep talk to his team on the ground and prepares to rescue the workers trapped inside the coal mine.

The film is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission.

The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world’s largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Presented by Vashsu Bhagnani, a Pooja Entertainment Production – ‘Mission Raniganj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 6, 2023.

