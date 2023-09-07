scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' teaser: Akshay Kumar is man on coalfield rescue mission

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser begins with a regular day at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal until a coal mine worker notices a leakage which eventually leads to flooding inside the coalfield with the workers getting trapped.

Akshay’s character rises to the occasion as he gives pep talk to his team on the ground and prepares to rescue the workers trapped inside the coal mine.

The film is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission.

The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world’s largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Presented by Vashsu Bhagnani, a Pooja Entertainment Production – ‘Mission Raniganj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 6, 2023.

–IANS

aa/prw

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively step out for a date before marriage anniversary
Next article
High BP while lying down linked to heart attack, stroke risk
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US