Natalie Portman hasn't bought a single animal products in 20 years

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Actress Natalie Portman hasn’t purchased or “used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years.”

The ‘Star Wars’ actress is passionate about a vegan lifestyle and is a prominent animal rights campaigner and as well as spurning garments created from animal products she no longer buys new clothes unless absolutely necessary, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I haven’t bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years. I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items,” she shared to The Hollywood Reporter.

She has been a vegetarian since she was nine years old and went vegan in 2011 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book ‘Eating Animals’.

The 41-year-old actress is committed to passing on those values to her children, Aleph and Amalia, who she has with her husband Benjamin Millepied as well educating them about climate change.

She added, “We talk about (climate change) a lot in our household in terms of how we live, what we choose to do. My veganism is in large part an environmental choice, along with animal welfare.”

“The library plays a big role in the family consciousness as well. It is a place where we can get joy and greater selection by sharing and not owning. It’s a process, and clearly imperfect, but the consciousness is there.”

She also applies her environmentally friendly beliefs to how she travels and uses “a car-share app that is all electric cars.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

