scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

National Cinema Day will allow viewers to watch movie for Rs 99 per admission

As the country gears up for the National Cinema Day on October 13, the audience will be able to watch the movies in theatres on National Cinema Day for Rs 99 per admission.

By Agency News Desk
National Cinema Day will allow viewers to watch movie for Rs 99 per admission
National Cinema Day will allow viewers to watch movie for Rs 99 per admission _ pic courtesy news agency

As the country gears up for the National Cinema Day on October 13, the audience will be able to watch the movies in theatres on National Cinema Day for Rs 99 per admission. For the same, The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas all over India have united for an unforgettable movie marathon for the movie enthusiasts.

Building on the resounding success of last year’s event, which saw the highest ever single day admissions of 6.5 million, National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens.

This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It’s a heartfelt “thank you” to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven’t yet returned to their local cinema.

Theatres like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time,Wave, M2K, Delite, and many others are a part of the National Cinema Day.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Exercise during morning, afternoon to ward off diabetes risk: Study
Next article
Angad Bedi: 'Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in romantic roles'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US