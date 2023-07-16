scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka Chopra’s ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared a loved up video of her husband Nick Jonas

By Agency News Desk
Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka Chopra's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match
Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka Chopra's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Citadel’, recently took to her Instagram and shared a loved up video of her husband Nick Jonas fixing her ponytail while they were heading back home after attending the Wimbledon women’s final match.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “Ponytails are complicated”. In the video, Nick can be seen trying to fix his wife’s ponytail as Priyanka records a selfie video from different angles. Soon, Nick gives up and unties her hair completely as Priyanka laughs by the end of the video.

Later, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with his wifey Priyanka Chopra, along with a few lovely pictures from their Wimbledon women’s finale visit. “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,” the American singer captioned his post.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018 and married later by the end of the same year. According to the actress, the famous singer proposed to her within two months after they started dating. Nick Jonas even went to a Tiffany store at midnight with the help of his brothers, to choose a special engagement ring for Priyanka.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye
Next article
French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US