Now, Angad Bedi turns a sportsman!

Actor Angad Bedi, has won a silver medal in his first official sprinting tournament held in Mumbai.

By Editorial Desk
Angad Bedi won silver medal sprinting tournament

Actor Angad Bedi, has won a silver medal in his first official sprinting tournament held in Mumbai. Bedi, known for his acting skills, has always had a passion for sports and decided to test his abilities by venturing into competitive sprinting. Angad has always been a true spirited sportsman having trained and been an ex cricketer in his school and college days back in Delhi.

Anyone who follows the actor’s social media would be aware that Angad Bedi has always had a mind of a sportsman especially when it comes to fitness, and took up sprinting to expand his horizon on fitness and to face a brand new challenge.

After weeks of intense training under the guidance of coach Brinston Miranda, Angad Bedi was able to secure a podium finish in the tournament. The actor’s victory comes as a testament to his determination and hard work, proving that with enough dedication, one can excel in any field they choose. The actor finished second with his personal best record of finish the 400 metre race within 66 seconds in the 31-40 years category

“I have always been drawn towards sports, and I wanted to push myself to see how far I could go in a new field,” said Angad Bedi. “The past few weeks have been intense, but the silver medal makes it all worth it. I am grateful to my coach and my team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey.”

The tournament saw participation from several renowned athletes, but Angad Bedi’s exceptional performance stood out, earning him the well-deserved silver medal.

Angad Bedi’s triumph in the sprinting tournament has not only made his father proud but also inspired his fans and followers to pursue their passions fearlessly. The actor’s dedication and success serve as a reminder that hard work and perseverance can lead to great achievements.

On the work front, he will next be seen in sports based drama by R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’, ‘A Legal Affair’ with Barkha Singh and ‘Lust Stories 2’ with Mrunal Thakur.

