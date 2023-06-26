Pankaj Tripathi shares one common interest with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen portraying the role of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming film ‘Main Atal Hoon’, has a common interest with the former PM – the love for poetry and literature.

The actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for the movie based on the former statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Elaborating on the same, Pankaj said, “During my research for the movie ‘Main Atal Hoon’, I found out, and it’s also widely known, that apart from politics and diplomacy, Atalji was a great poet and had an immense love and attachment towards literature and language too. Through my research I found out he used to do poetry to convey his state of mind”.

He further mentioned, “I could relate to that because good poetry has a deep effect on me too, especially Hindi poetry. I grew up reading some of the great writers and sometimes being inspired by them I scribble a few lines in the form of poems too. It was nice to know that there are poems and poets that Atalji and I commonly like”.

Meanwhile, the actor who has been missing from the big screen for quite some time, has ‘OMG 2’ lined up for the release in which he will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The film will debut in theatres on August 11 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ and the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.

He also has ‘Fukrey 3’ in which he will be playing the role of Pandit, the film will release in cinemas on December 1.