scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pankaj Tripathi shares one common interest with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen portraying the role of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming film ‘Main Atal Hoon’, has a common interest with the former PM – the love for poetry and literature.

The actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for the movie based on the former statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Elaborating on the same, Pankaj said, “During my research for the movie ‘Main Atal Hoon’, I found out, and it’s also widely known, that apart from politics and diplomacy, Atalji was a great poet and had an immense love and attachment towards literature and language too. Through my research I found out he used to do poetry to convey his state of mind”.

He further mentioned, “I could relate to that because good poetry has a deep effect on me too, especially Hindi poetry. I grew up reading some of the great writers and sometimes being inspired by them I scribble a few lines in the form of poems too. It was nice to know that there are poems and poets that Atalji and I commonly like”.

Meanwhile, the actor who has been missing from the big screen for quite some time, has ‘OMG 2’ lined up for the release in which he will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The film will debut in theatres on August 11 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ and the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.

He also has ‘Fukrey 3’ in which he will be playing the role of Pandit, the film will release in cinemas on December 1.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey India Jr Women National Championship begins on Tuesday
Next article
Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reacts to Ollie Robinson’s No.11 remark says, 'That’s all a bit of banter'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reacts to Ollie Robinson’s No.11 remark says, 'That’s all a bit of banter'

Sports

Hockey India Jr Women National Championship begins on Tuesday

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets a panic attack after nominations

Technology

2 out of 3 teens targeted by 'sextortion' schemes on social media: Study

News

Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson help King Charles launch new YouTube channel

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'I find it pretty fun', Travis Head unfazed by Ollie Robinson's sledging

Technology

Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake

Technology

Twitter rival Bluesky working on user lists, reply controls tools

Sports

Gor Mahia clinch Kenyan football title

Technology

WhatsApp working on darker top app bar for Android beta

Sports

Battered and bruised Ogier holds on for Safari Rally victory

Technology

Apple may not include top strap for Vision Pro in box

Sports

Italy take gold at European Athletics Team Championships

Sports

Alcaraz clinches first title on grass at Queen's Club

Technology

Musk, Zuckerberg may still fight in jiu jitsu style

News

There's paradigm shift in Hindi film music: Music composer Shamir Tandon

Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon thrash Bhutan, put one foot in semis

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen crowned champions of Premier Handball League

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US