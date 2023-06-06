scorecardresearch
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

Prateik Babbar has changed his name to Prateik Patil Babbar

By Editorial Desk
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar
Prateik Patil Babbar

In a heartfelt homage to his late mother, the actor Prateik Babbar has announced his decision to change his name to Prateik Patil Babbar. This significant step signifies his deep connection with his mother, the iconic actress Smita Patil, and highlights the profound impact she has had on his life and career.

Prateik’s relationship with his mother has always been one of love and inspiration. He has often spoken about her influential presence and the enduring impact she continues to have on his artistic journey. The late Smita Patil remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema, renowned for her powerhouse performances and unwavering commitment to her craft. The actor has always looked upto her remarkable talent.

Talking to us Prateik shared his heartfelt sentiments, stating, “With the blessings of my father & my entire family… my late maternal grandparents & my late mother. I have decided to add my mother’s last name as my middle name… giving birth to my new screen name ‘Prateik Patil Babbar’… part superstitious part sentimental… when my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter. I want it to be a reminder to myself… the people… & the audience… of her extraordinary & remarkable legacy… of my legacy… a reminder of her brilliance & greatness… my mother will be a part of each & every endeavour I put my energies into… not that she wasn’t a part before… but having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment… it’ll be 37 years this year since she left us… gone but not forgotten… & I will make sure she is never forgotten… Smita Patil will live on through my name… quite literally.”

This decision to include his mother’s last name, Patil, is a testament to Prateik’s deep love and respect for her and a way to embrace his own identity and roots. Through this name change, he aims to assert his individuality while honouring the powerful lineage he belongs to.

As part of this transformative journey, Prateik will update his social media accounts with his new name, Prateik Patil Babbar. This step ensures that his followers and fans are aware of this essential personal milestone and can join him in commemorating his beloved mother’s legacy.

In addition to his personal transformation, Prateik Babbar continues to captivate audiences with his exceptional acting skills and versatile performances in various film and web projects. His dedication and commitment to his craft have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. Known for his ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction, Prateik’s talent shines through in every role he undertakes.

With several exciting projects on the horizon, Prateik Patil Babbar’s fans can eagerly anticipate witnessing his brilliance on the screen once again. His upcoming ventures promise to showcase his range as an actor and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

