scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with Dengue

Raghav Juyal continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever as he had limited time to complete the shoot.

By Agency News Desk
Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with Dengue
Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with Dengue

Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, along with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever as he had limited time to complete the shoot.

The dancer-turned-actor shared: “While shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, I was diagnosed with Dengue fever. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn’t want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on.”

He further mentioned: “The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I’m happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling.”

Recently, a song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was released featuring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh.

The film is set to release on April 21 coinciding with Eid.

Previous article
Late-stage deals plummet to 21-quarter low in US as VC funding halts
Next article
Poorti Arya of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' took a break from acting for her health
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Just 11.3% women use payment apps on smartphones in India: Report

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Health & Lifestyle

Two years on, lack of faith in vaccines is holding back 100% coverage

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are not reuniting for Entertainment Ki Raat; Fans waiting for SuMaan reunion

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Dialogues

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Dialogues: Salman Khan’s powerful dialogues from the action packed film

Technology

Zoom acquires employee communications platform Workvivo

Technology

Musk creates AI company called X.AI to take on Microsoft's OpenAI

Sports

Dominic Thiem parts ways with coach Nicolas Massu

Technology

ESA launches JUICE mission to explore Jupiter's icy moons

Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler fifty, allround Ashwin overshadow Dhoni, Jadeja as RR beat CSK by three runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

IPL 2023: Brook, Markram outshine Rana, Rinku in SRH's 23-run win over KKR

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US