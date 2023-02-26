scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rani Mukerji fights against an entire Nation

Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen in a never-seen-before character, fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rani Mukerji fights against an entire Nation
Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway poster

Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen in a never-seen-before character. The much-awaited trailer of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now. The OG Queen of Bollywood has time and again impressed audiences with her performances. Playing a fierce woman, Rani is seen fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji says, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) shares, “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios adds, “Zee Studios is committed towards backing content-driven and provocative stories and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is just the right film. Partnering with Rani and Emmay (Emmay Entertainment) on such an important film, that’s based on a true incident and conveys the hardship of a mother who went against an entire country for her children, was creatively enriching.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

Previous article
WTT Star Contender Goa: I aim To play the quarterFinals, says India's Sreeja Akula
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: I aim To play the quarterFinals, says India's Sreeja Akula

Sports

Mumbai Indians continue training ahead of inaugural season of Women's Premier League

News

Anushka Kaushik learns Wing Chun, says, 'more women should learn it'

News

Akashdeep Sabir comments on the trend of ‘celebrity weddings’!

Health & Lifestyle

IVF pregnancies likely to raise preeclampsia risk: Study

News

Nitish Bhaluni brings newness to the character of Tapu in 'TMKOC'

Sports

Not surprised to see Australia struggle; some of the selections have been head-scratching, says Ian Chappell

Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand defiant on follow-on as England push for victory

News

'Jehanabad – Of Love & War' has been a 'promotion' for Ritwik Bhowmik

News

Community service is 'the best thing' to have happened to Cardi B

Health & Lifestyle

Cheaper diagnostic tests in UP hospitals soon

Health & Lifestyle

E-coli presence confirmed in drinking water of Kerala college

Health & Lifestyle

Obesity can raise risk of death by more than 90%: Study

News

Ekta Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar after ‘Selfiee’ debacle

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Reliance 1 win title with thrilling one-run win in final

News

After Jin, BTS' J-hope enlists for conscription in South Korea

News

Sachin Shroff gives life and love another chance, ties knot with Chandni

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I never like vice-captain in home conditions, says Ravi Shastri

News

Hailey reveals her 'favourite thing' about being married to Justin Bieber

Sports

Women's Pro Basketball League launched nationwide, first season in March

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US