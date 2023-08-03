scorecardresearch
Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey at IFFM

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Rani Mukerji will be conducting an exclusive masterclass on her illustrious journey in cinema at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). 

The special event will take place a day ahead of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, on August 10.

Rani in a statement said: “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct.”

“I think it will be a beautiful experience to connect with my fans and cinephiles during this event. I’m ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes,” she added.

The actress said: “I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia.”

Over the years, Rani has made an incredible impact on the Indian film industry and has emerged as one of the most revered and beloved actors of modern-day cinema.

From her debut in the late 90s to her recent works, Rani has consistently amazed audiences with her impeccable performances and path-breaking roles.

Rani will be in conversation with a live audience comprising of fans and cinephiles. This intimate discussion will delve into some of her most iconic roles and films, providing attendees with valuable insights into her craft and experiences as an actor.

From her early breakthroughs in acclaimed films like ‘Raja Ke Aayegi Baraat’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ to her captivating performances in ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Black’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Mardaani’, and ‘Hichki’, Rani’s career boasts a plethora of remarkable cinematic achievements.

The masterclass will be held at the prestigious Immigration Museum in Melbourne, selected as a fitting tribute to Rani’s latest film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’.

In the film, she brilliantly portrayed the character of an Indian immigrant mother, challenging the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery after losing custody of her children.

This poignant film has not only resonated with audiences but also earned Rani a Best Actress nomination for the prestigious awards at IFFM 2023, scheduled for August 1.

