scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Section 375’ and the ‘Fukrey’ franchise is set to make her international debut this year with ‘Aaina’, and she feels like a fresher during the course of filming.

The actress has begun shooting for the film which is set in the UK, and will see her playing the lead character alongside ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ fame William Moseley. The movie is going to be a drama which is based on real life events. Currently, the shoot of the film is underway in the UK, and after its London schedule will be shot in different locations in India.

Talking about the film, Richa said: “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that.”

She further mentioned: “The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

The actress has wrapped up the shoot for ‘Fukrey 3’, where she continues playing the role of Bholi Punjaban. She also finished her other work commitment regarding the maiden project from her production house, ‘Girls will be Girls’. The movie, which is about a 16-year-old girl, who shares a very difficult relationship with her mother, stars Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutante Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pete Davidson 'to complete 50 hours community service' after crashing car into house
This May Also Interest You
News

Pete Davidson 'to complete 50 hours community service' after crashing car into house

News

Henry Cavill gives his best in final outing as Geralt of Rivia in new ‘The Witcher' Season 3 trailer

Sports

Hockey India names 18-member men's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Technology

Noise forays into smart ring category, launches Luna Ring

Sports

Playing in West Indies has its own challenge, happy with the way things went, says Rohit after series win

Technology

'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report

News

Raja Kumari sings Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' title track in New York

News

Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says 'exam ke time bhool gai'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Prannoy to face Srikanth in pre-quarters, Aakarshi bows out (ld)

News

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma to debut in 'Dono'

News

Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'

News

Adnan Siddiqui: Art bridges distances, unfair to make it victim of politics

News

Jagran Film Fest to hold retrospective of 7 Anupam Kher films

News

Dino James: 'Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi' perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Teenager Caicedo scores in Colombia's win over South Korea

Technology

Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers

News

Julian Sands' cause of death deemed 'undetermined', weeks after his remains found

News

Shefali Shah had an epic reply after sons asked her to wear branded clothes as she’s an actor

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US