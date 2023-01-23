scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

Richa Chadha will next be seen performing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in a yet-untitled film.

By Glamsham Editorial
Richa Chadha _ pic courtesy instagram

Richa Chadha, who is known as an actress par excellence, will next be seen performing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in an untitled film under the banner of Zee Studios.

Richa Chadha says, “This is based on those real incidents that we all witnessed during the second wave of Covid. While there was loss and despair, there was also hope. In fact I was so moved by this kindness of strangers that I started ‘The Kindry’, a small social media initiative that only amplified stories of goodness, selflessness through the second wave. The film takes a hard look at all our lives during the pandemic, where we were afraid to be human, there was enforced and mandatory distance. It talks about the doctors and nurses who were doing their job selflessly. I am honoured to play the role of one such resilient nurse.”

The film is directed by Abhishek Acharya. Apart from that Richa has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Girls will be Girls’, the first movie of her co-owned home production. The film is an Indo-French co-production which is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and the French company, Dolce Vita Films.

Pic. Sourcetherichachadha
