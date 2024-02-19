Riteish Deshmukh to direct, star in historical action drama ‘Raja Shivaji’

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Monday, it was announced that Riteish Deshmukh will direct and feature in the historical action drama ‘Raja Shivaji’.

Riteish said: “In the annals of history, there emerges a figure that transcends mere mortal existence—a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries.”

He added that his deepest aspiration has always been to immortalise Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s awe-inspiring journey on cinema.

“A journey of epic proportions, depicting the rise of a boy who defied the invincible, sparking the flames of Swarajya. A rebel whose courage knew no bounds, he didn’t just rule land, he conquered hearts, earning the endearing title of ‘Raja Shivaji’. ”

Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company have come together for the bilingual film that brings to life the journey of a young Shivaji who rebelled against the mighty powers to be and went on to become the revered Raja Shivaji and establish Swarajya.

Genelia Deshmukh, producer, Mumbai Film Company added: “Bringing the epic life of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on celluloid has been our long standing passion. We embark on a noble quest, not merely to produce a film, but to weave a narrative thread that enriches the tapestry of our culture and history. ‘Raja Shivaji’ is our biggest dream.”

The epic saga, which will be in Hindi and Marathi, will have music composed by maestros Ajay-Atul, while cinematography will be helmed by iconic visual storyteller Santosh Sivan, marking his debut in Marathi cinema.

Sharing their heartfelt sentiments on composing the soundtrack of Raja Shivaji, acclaimed music duo Ajay-Atul said: “Even after decades, there is only one king on this Earth, whose presence remains eternally alive in our heart, breath, blood. We are excited as the story of his valour, the thrill of his prowess is poised to resonate globally through this cinematic endeavour.

“For any artist, to be able to contribute to the legacy of our King is a source of immense pride. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have this golden opportunity to be a part of the homage to the revered king – Raja Shivaji.”

