scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saif Ali Khan said yes to ‘NTR 30’ after a 3-hour long narration by the director

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who has started working on the pan-India film tentatively titled 'NTR 30', has shared that the director of the film, Koratala Siva gave a three-hour narration to him for the film.

By Agency News Desk
Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with NTR Jr
Saif Ali Khan with NTR Jr _ pic courtesy twitter

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who has started working on the pan-India film tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’, has shared that the director of the film, Koratala Siva gave a three-hour narration to him for the film.

Saif, who is known for blending into his characters, be it ‘Langda’ Tyagi from ‘Omkara’, Daniyal Khan from ‘Phantom’ or Sartaj Singh from ‘Sacred Games’, recollected the time when Koratala Siva narrated him the story which sees him serving as the antagonistic force.

Saif Ali Khan told IANS: “It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way.”

The Bollywood star also mentioned that NTR Jr “is very friendly and charming and super-passionate.” Saif admires the ambition of making a pan-India film and is hyped to start working on the “exciting plan” of NTR Jr. He said: “We are too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language.”

On the technicians of the film, Saif said: “The DOP is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this. It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed this will be rocking!!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'No one judges me like I do, I'm my greatest critic,' says Pulkit Bangia
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with buddy Rochak Kohli for ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

How Jupiter & Saturn's icy moons got smooth terrain

News

Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with buddy Rochak Kohli for ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

News

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

Technology

SpaceX gets US FAA launch licence, Starship test flight likely on April 17

Sports

IPL 2023: DC players' bats, other equipment stolen in transit; report

Technology

BetterPlace acquires Malaysia-based TROOPERS to empower gig workforce

News

After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon goes back to Punjabi cinema

Health & Lifestyle

New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's

Technology

Experimental drug shows promise for long Covid patients

Technology

21-yr-old arrested for leaking classified US documents on Discord

News

Rege-Jean Page wants a 'versatile' career like Robert Downey Jr

News

'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

News

Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling

Sports

BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

News

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Tough time for Abhinav as truth about his adoptive son is revealed

Sports

Zimbabwe unveil new T10 franchise tournament, to be played in August this year

Sports

Aston Villa, Newcastle United to battle for Europe in Premier League (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US