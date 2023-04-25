scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saiyami Kher reunited with Gulzar Saab after ‘Mirzya’

Saiyami Kher feels grateful reunited with Gulzar Saab, after her debut 'Mirzya', to recite his poetry in her next '8 A.M. Metro' with Gulshan Devaiah

By Editorial Desk
Saiyami Kher reunited with Gulzar Saab after 'Mirzya'
Saiyami Kher with Gulzar Saab

Saiyami Kher reunites with the maestro Gulzar in her upcoming movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’. The movie, which stars Gulshan Devaiah and is helmed by the director Raj R, is said to be an emotional story. Gulzar Saab’s poems were widely used in the movie as a way to express emotions. Saiyami will be seen mouthing Gulzar’s poetry in the film.

Saiyami is a huge fan of Gulzar Saab and is ecstatic about reciting his poems. The actress had already worked with him on her first movie, ‘Mirzya’.

Saiyami says, “8 A.M. Metro is a beautiful story and is decorated with poetry written by Gulzar Saab. His poems bring so much life into the film. I feel lucky to have gotten a chance to mouth those poems. He was gracious enough to release the poster of the movie. I have been fortunate to start my acting career with him, in Mirzya and Gulzar Saab’s words and existence has left a huge impact on my life.”

She further adds, “His body of work, humility, and knowledge is so vast, all I can do is sit back and wonder how one man can do so much. I am a HUGE fan of Gulzaar Saab. He unknowingly has been a big influence in my life. I feel eternally grateful that I am working with him now for the second time, it’s pure joy.”

Saiyami Kher plays the character of a 29-year-old homemaker, Iravati, who leads a mundane life. But her life goes through a huge change when she has to rush to Hyderabad. That’s when she meets Pritam, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks
Next article
Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G
This May Also Interest You
News

Satish Kaushik’s daughter dances with Anupam Kher, says ‘Papa was a better dancer’

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties; Harshal's 3-32 power RCB to 7-run win over RR

News

Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

News

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

Technology

US students to land first robotic rover on Moon, before NASA

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Others

Jewellery designer Punita Trikha’s rise inspires newcomers

News

Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

Technology

Committed to growing, investing across the country: Cook tells PM Modi

News

Himanshi Khurana's love for styling made her design the outfits for 'Stars'

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, teammates fined as RCB maintain slow over-rate against Royals

News

Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!

News

Raja Kumari’s ‘The Bridge’ is a pandemic baby!!

News

Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'

News

Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family

News

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma starrer ‘Dahaad’ premiere announced

Sports

IPL 2023: 37 crore viewers watched the first 19 matches on TV, says Disney Star

News

'IB 71' actor Vidyut Jammwal says he's very friendly, accessible

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US