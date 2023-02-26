scorecardresearch
Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

By News Bureau
Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights
Sandhya Shetty _ pic courtesy instagram

Sandhya Shetty is a name that needs no introduction. She is a woman of many talents – a supermodel, an actor, and a Commonwealth Gold medalist in Karate. Sandhya is also a five-time State Karate Champion and a six-time National Karate Champion. Beyond her impressive achievements, Sandhya is committed to empowering women and girls across the country.

Ahead of the International Women’s Day (March 8), Sandhya shared her fearless battle towards making a safe space for women, protecting them from abuse, supporting health initiatives, and improving lives.

“A state of Nofear is a choice to change you bring within you,” Sandhya said.

Sandhya’s mission with Nofear is to provoke a shift in the thought process of the people.

“We need to inculcate the importance of gender equality on the root level in schools and homes. Both girls and boys must treat each other with respect on every level,” she said.

Sandhya’s journey towards championing women’s rights began with her own experiences. She has always believed that women are affected by all forms of violence, and also by discrimination.

Her initiative – Nofear, works to promote women’s rights across the country, violence against women in every form, empowering and educating them, teaching them self-defence.

“There are people who believe that we do not need feminism today, but nothing could be further from the truth. Women have struggled for equality and against oppression for centuries, and although some battles have been partly won, we have a long way ahead,” Sandhya said, who is a recipient of the Super Achiever Award of Indian Karate by the hands of superstar Rajnikanth.

Through Nofear, Sandhya hopes to bring about change and encourage people to take action. “One needs to be bold and responsible,” she said.

Sandhya’s inspiring work has not gone unnoticed. She is the global brand ambassador of women’s empowerment and has received several international medals, including the Commonwealth Karate Championship Gold Medal in 2015 and the SAKF Gold and Bronze Medal in 2017 for India.

‘Nofear’ is a slogan we all should imbibe in our daily lives with our action and live life fearlessly and happily, Sandhya added.

Pic. Sourcesandhyashetty1
