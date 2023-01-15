scorecardresearch
Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

By News Bureau

The shooting of the Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer untitled film was wrapped up on Sunday after an extensive schedule. While everyone was enjoying the festive colours of the New Year, the actress was busy shooting for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury in Kolkata.

Taking to her social media, Sanjana shared a string of BTS pictures from the film’s set. She wrote in the caption, “ITS A WRAP! Words fall short to explain this feeling. But one must try (sic).”

She went on to laud everyone involved with making the film. “Over the last few months of working on this incredible story written by the maverick Ritesh Shah,” Sanjana said. “I have been reminded every day why I do what I do.”

She continued: “Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – thank you for making me fall in love with life, and with performing, in a way, I had never known before. Everything was great, but it just got a whole lot better with you holding my hand every step of the way. You are my greatest gift.”

“Pankaj Tripathi- played my reel father and did everything a real father would. Thank you for protecting, correcting, guiding and spoiling me every day of this journey. With you incredible skill, and your beautiful heart. Parvathy Thiruvothu – it seems like this union was always meant to be. You are special in more ways than can be described.”

“Viraf Sarkari and Indrani Mukerjee: the warmest safety nets, the absolute rockstars. So grateful for you and your trust. Jogi Mallang: thank you for having so much faith in me to become Sakshi. Breathing her breath has been the most satisfying challenge I’ve taken up yet. Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev: the epic team players,” she added.

“Samimitra Das, Anosh Sarkari, Bidisha Kohli, Forum Majithia, Rohit Chauhan and the entire stellar direction and production team (many of whom aren’t on Instagram): making memories with you guys every day, while also making this film has been such a joy. And of course, my team, my backbones,” she concluded.

Apart from Aniruddha Roy’s untitled next film, Sanjana will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ opposite Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories
Akshay Kumar posts first look of ‘Selfiee’, triggers remake debate
