Sankalp Reddy on 'IB 71': Was drawn to explore the world of undercover operations

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The makers of patriotic spy thriller ‘IB 71’ have unveiled the teaser on Saturday and National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy has revealed as to what drew him towards the film.

Sankalp Reddy shared: “Working on IB71 has been an absolute thrill ride for me. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations.”

“With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB71.”

The film marks Vidyut turning producer for the first time which elevates the film to new heights.

At a key location in Mumbai, along with fans and media, Vidyut finally unveiled the first look of IB71 putting all speculations to rest revealing the details of the envelope that read a top secret mission that made us win the 1971 war’.

Talking about the film, Vidyut said, “IB71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world!”

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

–IANS

dc/svn/

India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months
Salim-Sulaiman were clear on retaining Bappi Lahiri's music for 'Disco Dancer-The Musical'
