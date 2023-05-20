scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan has been making some glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan has been making some glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress is currently in the French Riviera, and she was chosen as an honouree at the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala in association with Vanity Fair.

She attended the Cannes after-party event in a shimmery gown, and a video that has now surfaced on social media shows Sara Ali Khan delivering a powerful speech about culture, cinema and art.

It was a moment of pride as Sara Ali Khan highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival. In the video, she is heard saying that she truly believes filmmaking, art, cinema and culture can transcend boundaries of regions, nationalities and gender. “It requires passion and creativity, and I’m so honoured to be here representing my country, celebrating this passion with all of you. The energy is invigorating here, it’s so lovely to see all these lovely faces. All of us are here because we love what we do,” said Sara.

She further added, “I’m so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally. While remembering who we are, where we come from. And I hope that we can tell honest, true real stories about ourselves and learn more and more.”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video
Next article
Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh
This May Also Interest You
News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Hrithik fuels 'War 2' speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on 'yuddhabhumi'

News

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

Technology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

Technology

Zomato elevates Rakesh Ranjan as food delivery CEO

News

NTR Jr is raw, intense and tough in the first look of 'Devara'

Sports

Six athletes from IIS strike qualification for 2023 Asian Athletics Championship

News

Janet Jackson slides her hand in male dancer's pants in sensual act during tour

Fashion & Lifestyle

Viola Davis had to 'hustle for her worth' as a black actress

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill shares unseen moments from her Thailand vacation

Technology

Apple 'restricts' internal use of ChatGPT, GitHub's Copilot over data leak risk

Sports

Buttler registers shocking IPL record, fans roast RR opener

News

Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US