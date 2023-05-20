Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan has been making some glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress is currently in the French Riviera, and she was chosen as an honouree at the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala in association with Vanity Fair.

She attended the Cannes after-party event in a shimmery gown, and a video that has now surfaced on social media shows Sara Ali Khan delivering a powerful speech about culture, cinema and art.

It was a moment of pride as Sara Ali Khan highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival. In the video, she is heard saying that she truly believes filmmaking, art, cinema and culture can transcend boundaries of regions, nationalities and gender. “It requires passion and creativity, and I’m so honoured to be here representing my country, celebrating this passion with all of you. The energy is invigorating here, it’s so lovely to see all these lovely faces. All of us are here because we love what we do,” said Sara.

She further added, “I’m so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally. While remembering who we are, where we come from. And I hope that we can tell honest, true real stories about ourselves and learn more and more.”