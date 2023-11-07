scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan loses belly fat in just 2 weeks, shares transformation photos

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her transformation photos after shedding her belly fat in just two weeks

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood’s Gen-Z diva Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her transformation photos after shedding her belly fat in just two weeks. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara shared a collage of herself, wherein in one picture she is seen sitting on the gym floor, wearing a sports bra, and shorts, and holding on to her belly fat. She is posing for the camera with a sad face.

The other two pictures features Sara in ethnic ensembles, in which she is flaunting her toned abs and back. With a perfect physique, Sara is shelling major fitness goals.The picture is from fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s recent pre-Diwali bash.

The ‘Kedarnath’ fame actress wrote: “Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image- but I’m really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye Holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt”.

“Fitness is a journey… So just keep going,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara next has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro…In Dino’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
