Sara Ali Khan shares words of wisdom: Let go, allow yourself to just be

Sara Ali Khan took out time to spend with herself and shared some words of wisdom, saying that it is important to let go and allow yourself to just be

Sara Ali Khan shares words of wisdom
Sara Ali Khan shares words of wisdom _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan took out time to spend with herself and shared some words of wisdom, saying that it is important to let go and allow yourself to just be. Sara took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the beach, spending time looking at the sunset.

She then shared some profound lines to caption the images: “Sometimes we all spend beautiful moments negotiating minutes. It takes seeing the sunset to remind yourself- time isn’t going to wait, and you can’t hold onto the grains of sand.”

“So let go and allow yourself to just be. Gratitude, acceptance & allowance,” she added.

On the work front, Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Kedarnath’, will be seen in a motley of projects. She has ‘Ae Watan… Mere Watan’, ‘Metro…In Dino’ and ‘Murder Mubarak.’

