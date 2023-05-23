Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan is here with her “namaste darshako” series. The actress is in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the promotion campaign of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The latest video opens to Sara and Vicky standing inside a shop in Jaipur. As per Sara, the two are “looking at dupatta”. Next, Sara and Vicky are seen posing against one of the famous tourist attractions in Jaipur – Hawa Mahal. They, then, visit a jutti shop. Sara greets everyone and says, “Namaste Darshako, as you can see we are jutti shopping in Jaipur.”

Vicky, who looks puzzled after listening to Sara’s shayari, says, “I don’t want the shayari any more.” Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Somya and Kappu in Jaipur.” Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utkarsh.