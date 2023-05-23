scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan wrote the sweetest wish for his daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 23 today. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and we have no second thoughts about it. However, his birthday wish for his daughter trumps everything else.

Dad Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable video of Suhana Khan, twirling in a skating rink. In the video, we can see Suhana, dressed in her casual best, having a gala time and flipping her hair while wearing skating boots. Sharing the video, the Darr star wrote, “Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby.”

Suhana Khan took centre stage as one of the 4 new faces of cosmetic giant Maybelline. Reacting to her big gig, dad Shah Rukh Khan posted an adorable video of Suhana from the launch event as the track Pretty Woman from his film Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the backdrop. 

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone
Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO
