Shah Rukh Khan Gorging On Paan With German Blogger At NMACC Goes Viral

Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan was literally the highlight of the NMACC gala held this weekend as he grooved to his hit number Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan gorging on Paan, and people have mixed feelings about it. The video, for the unversed, was uploaded by German fashion blogger Caroline Daur as part of the other photos that she uploaded from NMACC. In the last video, people spotted SRK, the king of Bollywood, eating paan. Here’s what happened next.

Fans of Shah Rukh were overjoyed to see his love for paan. A fan commented on Caroline’s post, “Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for.” Another exclaimed, “Oh my god last slide !!! You doesn’t even know who is next to you!! He’s the dream of the millions of girls and you’re eating next to him indifferent how it’s possible.” One more fan commented, “Them having paan, never thought it could happen.” A person also asked, “Is she casually eating with @iamsrk?” “How srk is eating,” read a comment.