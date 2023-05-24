scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan grants Last Wish of his jabra fan battling cancer

Over the last few days, a tweet of a Shah Rukh Khan fan has been doing the rounds on Twitter. A Twitter user named Priya Chakraborty earlier shared a post to share her cancer patient mother's "last wish."

By Shweta Ghadashi
Her 60-year-old mother, Shivani Chakraborty, has been battling terminal cancer and her “last wish” is to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan made good on a promise. He video called the fan for about a 40 minute chat and the picture from their video call went viral. It has been shared by several fan pages.

Meanwhile, Priya Chakraborty daughter of Shivani Chakraborty, said, “SRK will pray for my mother’s speedy recovery. He read a dua for her.” She added, “SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones.”

