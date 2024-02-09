HomeBollywoodNews

Shahid Kapoor says ‘Deva’ is ‘massy’, ‘has many action sequences’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor has spoken about his upcoming actioner ‘Deva’ and shared details about the film, which he calls as “massy”.

The actor was recently on a candid Instagram Live session when he was asked multiple questions about his next film leading him to share insights on the highly anticipated action thriller ‘Deva.’

He said: “‘Deva’ my next action thriller film has many action sequences, (The film) is a massy film, and (I play) a very hard character. And will be released on 11th October.”

Shahid will be seen in cop avatar in this larger-than-life Rosshan Andrrews directorial. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ narrates a quirky love story between a man and a robot.

The film is directed by director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is set to release in theatres this February 9.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Study finds genetic factors for severe Lassa fever
Next article
Rajanikanth, Kapil Dev amp up star value of Aiswarya's 'Lal Salam'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US