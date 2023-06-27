scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week!

Fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the PM of United Kingdom - Mr. Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023.

A global Indian fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of United Kingdom – Mr. Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023. The reception is hosted by Rishi at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on 28th June to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

