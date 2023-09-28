scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood drags his manager for ‘early morning workout’; says ‘stay fit’

Sonu Sood on Thursday gave major fitness goals, as he flaunted his physique in a social media post, giving a glimpse of his early morning workout, flanked by his manager

By Agency News Desk
Sonu Sood drags his manager for ‘early morning workout’; says ‘stay fit’ _ pic courtesy news agency
Sonu Sood drags his manager for 'early morning workout'; says 'stay fit' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday gave major fitness goals, as he flaunted his physique in a social media post, giving a glimpse of his early morning workout, flanked by his manager. Sonu is a fitness freak, and his social media account is full of glimpses of his workout and training sessions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonu shared a mirror selfie, wherein he can be seen standing on a treadmill. He is wearing an olive green tee shirt and grey shorts.

Sonu shows off his muscular legs in the picture.

He captioned the photo as: “When u drag ur manager friend for an early morning workout… stay fit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is shooting for the much-awaited action thriller ‘Fateh’. It is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu had said, “The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown.”

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Sonu was last seen as Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar starrer historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
