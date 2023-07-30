scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood's fans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 50th b'day

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) On Sonu Sood’s 50th birthday on Saturday, his fans have organised a blood donation drive across the country. 

A statement read: “Inspired by Sonu Sood’s relentless dedication to helping those in need, his fans have organised a large-scale blood donation drive to observe his birthday. Across the country, an astounding 800 to 900 blood camps have been set up to collect this precious gift of life.”

“The gesture symbolises not just a celebration of their beloved actor’s birthday but also a tribute to his selfless commitment towards the welfare of the people.”

In addition to the blood donation drive, some of them are all primed to go the extra mile by distributing food to the disadvantaged. The food distribution drive marks yet another reflection of the love and admiration that people have for Sonu.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sonu is currently seen on the youth-based reality show ‘Roadies’. He is also busy shooting for ‘Fateh’, an action thriller.

The film is set in the world of cybercrime. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as leads. Fateh also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

After working in ‘Main Monica’, ‘The Night Manager’, ‘Shehzada’, and ‘Selfiee’, actor Akashdeep Sabir has now been roped in to play a negative role in Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’.

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. In 2009, he received the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Villain for his work in the Telugu blockbuster Arundhati.

Sood’s other successful works include Yuva (2004), Athadu (2005), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Ashok (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Kandireega (2011), Dookudu (2011), Shootout at Wadala (2013), R… Rajkumar (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Devi (2016), Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Simmba (2018), and Kurukshetra (2019).

–IANS

dc/kvd

