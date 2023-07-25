scorecardresearch
SRK teams up with 'Star Trek' action director Spiro Razatos for 'Jawan'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In a bid to create an unforgettable visual experience, the renowned Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos, has designed the action for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.

Spiro brings his expertise and experience from working on Hollywood hits. He has an impressive repertoire that includes films like ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘Captain America’, ‘Venom’, ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, and more.

According to a statement: “It will be an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Shah Rukh Khan along with Spiro Razatos, bring the action-packed world of ‘Jawan’ to life on the silver screen. Get ready for an extraordinary fusion of talent, skill, and sheer entertainment that is bound to leave a lasting impression on audiences everywhere.”

Known as a multi-talented stuntman, stunt coordinator, director and action choreographer, Spiro has left his mark on the industry, earning accolades such as the Taurus Award for Best Stunt Coordination for ‘Bad Boys II’ (2004) and three Stuntman Awards.

“His expertise and creativity are set to take ‘Jawan’ to new heights, ensuring a visual spectacle that will leave audiences awestruck. Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Shah Rukh Khan along with Spiro Razatos, bring the action-packed world of ‘Jawan’ to life on the silver screen,” the statement added.

On July 13, SRK interacted with his fans in a fun session on Twitter, titled ‘#AskSRK’.

The fan had asked him, “From prevue it looks like there are so many action scenes but which is ur fav from #Jawan”, to which Shah Rukh replied, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other #Jawan (sic)”.

The prevue of the movie presents SRK fighting along with an army of women with his innate swag and high octane action.

The action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
