Sunny Leone on her 2016 infamous interview: ‘The whole journey of that entire experience made it a low’

Sunny Leone opened up about the crest and trough of her career.

By Agency News Desk
Having been in the Hindi film industry for 11 years, Sunny Leone opened up about the crest and trough of her career. Of course, films not doing well hit hard but the actress said that the infamous interview in 2016 was the lowest point for her. 

In 2016, Sunny’s interview became a hot topic after a journalist repeatedly raised questions about her past. Many termed the questions as misogynistic, sexist and highly offensive.

Now that she has been in the industry for over a decade after her debut in 2012 with ‘Jism 2’, there is bound to have been a highest and lowest point for her.

“I think the low points were definitely that one interview that I did that did not go so well and it was the whole journey of that entire experience that made it a low. When a film doesn’t do well it doesn’t feel great, some highs will be Laila and Babydoll. Some films I did were pretty amazing and Kennedy is the most awaited thing that has happened in my entire career,” Sunny told IANS.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, was born in Canada

She has played roles in independent mainstream events, films, and television series. In 2011, she participated in the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss. She also has hosted the Indian reality show Splitsvilla. She was then seen in ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ and ‘Tera Intezaar’.

From Karenjit to becoming the star Sunny Leone is today, the the journey was not without struggles.

Said the mother of three: “There has been a fair amount of struggles and literally had to fight situations. I basically had to claw my way through so many different situations and fight and show people that I am here or you should hire me or that I am worthy or I am strong and talented enough to do certain things.”

“And its definitely has not been easy to fight though all that. Daniel’s been through everything with me and we had a lot of amazing people to work with and we have done amazing projects and along the way we have dealt with a lot of crazy.”

Refarding her take on Bollywood, the 42-year-old actress, whose film ‘Kennedy’ will be premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melborune (IFFM), said: “I will describe Bollywood exactly the way the rest of the world sees it: amazing, colorful and exciting. It’s one of the most amazing places that I have been fortunate to be a part of. I am very thankful to be a part of this industry and I love India. I really do.”

