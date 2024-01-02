Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is on an annual vacation to the US, shared pictures from her New Year celebrations from the NASA Space Center, Houston. The actress is best known for her role in ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, and others.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi dropped a string of photos from her American outing. In the photos, Surbhi is seen wearing a tee shirt, jacket, and flared pants. She is happily posing inside the NASA Space Center.

Surbhi jyoti rings in 2024 at nasa space center

Another post shows Surbhi basking in the winter sun, donning a white sweater and blue denims. She captioned it as: “Happy new year everyone…Love and light #2024innyc”.

Surbhi jyoti rings in 2024 at nasa space center

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Partners’.