Wednesday, January 3, 2024
BollywoodNews

Surbhi Jyoti rings in 2024 at NASA Space Center

Surbhi Jyoti, who is on an annual vacation to the US, shared pictures from her New Year celebrations from the NASA Space Center, Houston.

By Agency News Desk
Surbhi Jyoti rings in 2024 at NASA Space Center
Surbhi Jyoti, NASA Space Center _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is on an annual vacation to the US, shared pictures from her New Year celebrations from the NASA Space Center, Houston. The actress is best known for her role in ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, and others.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi dropped a string of photos from her American outing. In the photos, Surbhi is seen wearing a tee shirt, jacket, and flared pants. She is happily posing inside the NASA Space Center.

| Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi jyoti rings in 2024 at nasa space center

Another post shows Surbhi basking in the winter sun, donning a white sweater and blue denims. She captioned it as: “Happy new year everyone…Love and light #2024innyc”.

| Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi jyoti rings in 2024 at nasa space center

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Partners’.

| Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi jyoti rings in 2024 at nasa space center
Previous article
Michel Clarke: David Warner’s class prevented his contract from being ripped up
Next article
Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: Top teams score big wins on Day 2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.