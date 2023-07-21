scorecardresearch
Taapsee Pannu unveils her NFT platform, says it’ll separate the faceless trollers from the true fans

Taapsee Pannu has recently unveiled her very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform called "taapseeclub.com"

Actress Taapsee Pannu has recently unveiled her very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform called “taapseeclub.com”, which she says will help in separating the faceless trollers from the true fans.

The purpose behind launching NFTs is to create a positive platform for Taapsee’s fans worldwide, allowing them to gain a glimpse into her life and elevate their fandom to new heights. By becoming a member, individuals will have the opportunity to experience being on her film sets, celebrate special occasions alongside her, engage in interactions, and much more.

Talking about the same Taapsee shares, “In today’s cluttered world, it becomes crucial to distinguish the content we share with those genuinely interested in actors and supportive of their endeavours. This helps separate the faceless trollers from the true fans.

The actor has already organised an exclusive event to celebrate her birthday, where renowned comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu will be present along with RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal.

She added: “I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence.

“As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth.”

On the work front, Taapsee has an exciting line-up of projects, including the film ‘Dunki’ alongside Shahrukh Khan, ‘Phir Ayi Haseen Dillruba’, and ‘Woh Ladki Hain Kaha?’.

Apart from acting and NFT, Taapsee has an event management company called The Wedding Factory. She is also the owner of the badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces, which plays in the Premier Badminton League.

