Tabu wraps up filming for ‘The Crew’

Actress Tabu, known for her captivating performances, recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie ‘The Crew’. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram, posting a picture of two celebratory cakes from the film’s wrap-up ceremony. In the caption, she expressed her joy with the hashtags #crew and tagged individuals associated with the project, including Rhea Kapoor, Rajoo Singh, and Farah Khan.

In ‘The Crew’, Tabu is set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, portraying the roles of air hostesses. The recently released teaser of the film received a positive response from the audience, showcasing witty dialogue, humour, and catchy music, promising an exciting flight adventure. The teaser also surprised fans with the inclusion of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the cast, while the iconic track ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ added to the film’s energetic vibe.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has been shot in various locations across India, primarily Mumbai. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘The Crew’ is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29th, creating anticipation among movie enthusiasts.