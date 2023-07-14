scorecardresearch
Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to alma mater as she visits her college

Tamannaah Bhatia visited her college and expressed gratitude towards her alma mater, for shaping her into the person she is today

Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia visited her college and expressed gratitude towards her alma mater, for shaping her into the person she is today, and for providing her with a strong foundation in her pursuit of acting.

The actress who was last seen in web-series ‘Jee Karda’, resonated with the young adults, and she decided to celebrate it at her alma mater R D National College, Mumbai.

She surprised the faculty and students as she made a grand entry dancing to the beats of dhol.

She fondly reminisced about her college days and shared anecdotes from her time as a student, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and nostalgia.

The actress also took the opportunity to interact with the students, offering them words of encouragement and advice on pursuing their dreams.

Coming back to her college and acknowledging the overwhelming responses for ‘Jee Karda’, Tamannaah expressed, “I am so thrilled and elated to witness the love and appreciation we have received for ‘Jee Karda’. Playing Lavanya has been super cool, I love how I get to celebrate this moment at my college with the students and teachers.”

“It makes me so happy that ‘Jee Karda’ became a fan favourite instantly and still continues to shine. It’s been an incredible journey and a heartfelt gratitude to all who were a part of this beautiful experience,” she added.

The show narrates the story of seven childhood friends who grow up and realise that life at 30 is nothing like what they had imagined it to be.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal.

It features Tamannaah, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
